Blowing America’s Mind

Interview with Paul J. Davids

It’s no secret that the CIA was (and may still be) involved in testing mind-altering drugs on unwitting subjects.

In this exclusive Brasscheck TV interview, we learn how that program manifested at Princeton University in the 1960s.

Subjects were told they were going to be taught hypnosis and would learn methods to overcome personal challenges in their lives.

What happened once the experiments started was a very different story.

A rare, unique first-hand account of the unethical medical experimentation the CIA conducted on Americans.